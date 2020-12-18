Everett Senior Center is offering a class for seniors who get new devices for Christmas and need help operating them. Instruction will be provided for Ipad, Chromebook, new phones and more. To find out when the classes will be held, call the center at 865-983-9422 Several time slots will be offered. ESC is located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.