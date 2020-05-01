When Howard Ray Stinnett’s home burned down a few weeks ago, he was left with nothing.
The resident of Black Mash Hollow in Townsend lived alone and grew up on that family land. The home was reduced to a pile of rubble. The fire happened one evening when Stinnett was watching television and heard a popping, cracking sound. He managed to escape with just the clothes on his back.
“Everything burned up in the fire,” said longtime friend Ronnie Hepperly, who is also pastor at RIO (Restoration International Outreach) Townsend. “His clothes. The rest of his belongings. He had no insurance.”
Hepperly said he grew up with Stinnett, who is in his early 60s, and the families both attended Townsend Church of God. Stinnett lived modestly, his friend said, walking everywhere he needed to go.
It was another leader at RIO Townsend, Ray Davis, who initially approached Hepperly and the congregation to do something to help; Davis and Stinnett are distantly related.
“I got a heavy heart to help him,” said Davis, who owns his own plumbing business. “I started going to the church and getting him some food and then took him some cash to tide him over. One thing led to another.”
Davis had set up a GoFundMe account to raise money online, but also started talking around town to get the word out about this need. He said he checked on a 12-by-32-foot portable building that he could purchase locally and figured it could be taken to Stinnett’s homesite and modified to fit his needs.
Others join in
He purchased it from Parkway Buildings on Lamar Alexander Parkway with financial assistance from many others. It cost a little more than $7,000. Davis said he even ran into complete strangers who wanted to help. A couple also purchasing a building at Parkway knew Hepperly and previously attended one of his churches.
“They went out to the car and wrote a check for $1,000,” Davis said.
Now that the building is in place, Davis and Hepperly said they will need to outfit it with electricity and other necessities. Porches are also being added. There are lots of people in the church with building skills who have signed on to help. Materials and labor are being donated.
“It’s been neat to see how this all came together,” Hepperly said. “There have been young couples in the church who are sacrificially giving. These are young couples with young children at home in these hard times. You don’t see that.”
Davis has been in this community his whole life. He said he has gotten to know lots of people through his plumbing business — people with the means to help in times of need.
“They just need to be made aware of the need,” he said.
Hepperly agreed. He said in these trying times, it’s nice to see residents banding together to help one of their own.
“We have seen the best in people,” he said.
When Stinnett saw what both friends and strangers had done, Davis said he was in tears. “He is a good guy,” Davis said of Stinnett. “He would do anything for others. It’s nice to see so many coming together. We have some work left to do but we will get it done.”
Stinnett wanted to know how he could ever repay the kind act. No repayment required, his neighbors and friends have told him. Davis invited him to church.
Preparing for Sunday service
RIO Townsend has been holding church services in the parking lot since the COVID-19 guidelines were issued. Hepperly has stood on the front walkway and delivered his sermons to members who sit in their cars.
Attendance before the pandemic was upwards of 250. More than 200 have continued to come to the drive-in services. This Sunday, the congregation will have a tent erected on the church grounds. Hepperly said this is the best way to still have church and observe social distancing. There will be room for close to 800 people under the tent, which was brought in Thursday afternoon. Crews worked throughout the afternoon despite the threat of rain.
RIO Townsend opened its doors in January of this year, after Townsend Church of God handed over the building and property on Webb Road in Townsend. This is where Hepperly got his start, along with many others in the RIO family. He was youth pastor here in the mid-1980s and remained until 1998.
The pastor said the church will continue to have services under the tent until the congregation feels it’s safe to gather inside and this pandemic has passed.
