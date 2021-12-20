The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization at Heritage High School conducted service projects this fall for the HHS Clinic and Family Promise.
Through the Unity for the Community project, students collected donations to help supply the Heritage High clinic with necessary items. Students from five different classes collected items.
The class that collected the most items received a sweet treat as a thank you. Students collected 215 items.
The Quest to Bless project collected items for Family Promise. Chick-Fil-A cosponsored the event. All donations will be used in the blessing boxes and distributed to the community. Students from two classes competed for a Chick-Fil-A gift card. The total amount donated was 204 items.
