The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage and Guild has announced a new date, July 25, for the Heritage Happening Gala 2020 at the Hilton Knoxville Airport in Alcoa.
This annual benefit gala and auction will provide an entertaining evening while raising vital funds for the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving, interpreting and sharing the rich cultural heritage of the Smoky Mountains.
Prepare to be transported back in time to the Roaring Twenties in the Great Smoky Mountains. Evening highlights include a silent auction at 5 p.m., live auction at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner and live music at 7 p.m. Local heritage will be on display through a collection of special 1920s-era items, photographs and memories courtesy of The Heritage Center. Attendees will have the chance show off their skill at using a blow dart, an activity included in the educational programming to school groups visiting GSMHC.
Heritage Happening will be held at the Hilton Knoxville Airport’s new Convention Center.
The Hilton is extending a special rate ($109 per night for Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25) for Happening attendees. These rates are for a limited time, so reservations must be before June 15.
Tickets to Heritage Happening Gala and Auction are $125 per person; $90 of the ticket price is tax deductible. For more information or to reserve tickets, contact the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center at 865-448-0044 or www.gsmheritagecenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.