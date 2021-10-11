Teams of all shapes and sizes exist at high schools across America. These teams may compete with their athletic, academic or trade skills. The teams represent a school or a club.
However, one team separated itself at Heritage High School by changing who would be spotlighted. On Sept. 25, the Heritage High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Trainig Corps competed with William Blount High School in a new event meant to display the many skills mastered by the local schools’ AFJROTC detachments and to recognize the veterans in our community.
This recent event was the “Cadet for Vets” Drill Competition and was held at Heritage High School. In this competition, the different schools’ AFJROTC detatchments competed in drill events to earn top marks. Drill is a military tradition in which a certain duty is performed in a highly regimented and specific way. The main teachings of drill is to instill discipline into the participants.
At this competition, cadets competed in five seperate discplines of drill: Inspection, Unarmed Regulation, Color Guard Regulation, Armed Regulation, Armed Regulation, and “Knockout”. However, with many cadets participating in this new event, only one school could walk out on top; WIlliam Blount was the team that walked away on top.
This event provided many cadets with the opportunity to hone and show off skills practiced extensively throughout the year. One cadet, Vincent Weiderspahn, provided details about the competition and future events. “My favorite part of the event was the armed portion,” he said. “Everyone was so excited leading up to the competition and so relieved when we were done.”
He also talked about future events for Heritage AFJROTC. “We already secured a competition spot for next year at Maryville College.” Vincent said, “We are excited to match up against other teams and hope to learn more drill moves for future competitions.”
Although meant to showcase the many talents of local AFJROTC units, many cadets reflect on the purpose of the event to honor veterans and reflect upon their service. Many veterans and active military personnel attended and even helped manage the event.
Vincent Weidersphan said, “Thank you to everyone who participated in this event and a special thank you to all the military personnel who helped in this event.”
