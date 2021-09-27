The sound of music streams out of Heritage High School like the water that flows down the Little River next to the campus.
Music is an important part of the school’s heritage and identity, as seen by the highly successful band and choir programs. Many Mountaineers choose to pursue this career path during and after high school. I, myself, have chosen music as my course of study during my high school career.
With the camaraderie of choir and the success of band, it is no wonder why some students have jump-started a new event that seeks to open this passion to the entire student body.
A group of students have come up with an event labeled the “Battle of The Bands.” In this event, all students are encouraged to sign up either as a solo artist or as a band and perform songs. These songs might be covers of already popular songs or showcase original songs written by students. Each contestant will put their best performance forward for the chance to win a money prize.
The organizers describe it as a way to bring the student body together, promote the fine arts and to allow for students to show off their unique talents. Although the date for this brawl is still being decided, this show will to come out swinging.
