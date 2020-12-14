As we head into the colder months, Heritage High School is bustling with activity. For Veterans Day, the Heritage Air Force JROTC family conducted a flag folding ceremony around the flagpole, concordant with COVID-19 guidelines, in-lieu of the traditional celebration that is usually held in the Heritage High School theater. As students from both the middle and high school gathered around the pole, a select group of cadets brought down the flag and folded while Cadet Branson Beeson explained what every step meant. After that, Lt. Col. Coggin made a wonderful speech about how we should honor that day, as well as the past, present, and future veterans of our wonderful nation.
The AFJROTC is also continuing its aeronautical pursuits with a flight simulator training initiative as a part of the AS-2 cadets’ Science of Flight curriculum. They have also partnered with the Heritage’s CTE program, Mary Cooper and her students, to develop a flight simulator laboratory to teach the cadets basic piloting skills. Hopefully, this cutting-edge STEM and CTE/AFJROTC partnership will be able to offer aerospace education and training to Heritage students, as well as possibly offer related courses such as, “Introduction to Aircraft Maintenance,” “Introduction to Airfield/ Airport Management,” “Introduction to AIr Traffic Control,” “Introduction to Air Crew/ Flight Attendant/ Aero Medical-life Flight,” as well as other related aerospace courses to the curriculum in the future.
In other news, the National Honors Society has completed Socktober! Socks are the most needed, but least donated items at area shelters, and the National Honors Society realized this need in our community and stepped in to address it. Students were able to bring by packs of new socks to a designated box in their English class, which would then be given to the school nurses and shelters nearby. At the end, students and staff had donated almost 500 pairs of socks!
For a fun aspect and reminder for kids to donate socks, the members of National Honors Society made a giant sock to hang in the main hallway, with special Halloween costumes. The costumes change each year, and this year, the ones that made an appearance were a fairy princess, a witch, a bee, a clown and a mummy.
This week, Wednesday, Nov. 11 is a virtual day for the students at Heritage High School, but teachers will still have to be at the schools in Blount County participating in the virtual day. This will be helpful, as it will show the students what a structured, well-prepared virtual classroom will look like, as well as prepare teachers for what an ideal virtual classroom may look like in case the school changes to either virtual or a mixed schedule. Students will be required to complete lessons set aside by teachers on Google Classroom, as well as attend meetings on Google Meet.
Our wonderful and hardworking administration is looking forward and helping prepare students and staff for the worst-case scenario. Schools across Blount County are also making sure to make meals accessible for students that signed up.
