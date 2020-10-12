It’s that time of year again. On Oct. 14, any interested sophomores or juniors can take the Practice SAT. This opportunity provided by Heritage High School will prepare the students for when they might take the SAT, as well as gives the juniors the opportunity to qualify for the National Merit Scholarship. If a juniors score high enough, he or she will get the chance to win $2,500 to go toward college tuition, as well as the accolade that comes with the prestigious award. If you are a parent with a junior, please encourage them to try. Even if they do not get the National Merit Scholarship, it is still great practice for the SAT they will take, and also looks very good on a college resume.
It was College Application Week at Heritage High School from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. In order to encourage seniors to get a head start on their college applications, it was announced that any student that came to the counseling center with proof of a completed college application would get free food. Each was also entered into a drawing for a Chick-fil-A gift card. If you check out the school’s Instagram, @hhs_mountaineers, or the Twitter, @H_Mountaineers, you can see photos of some of the outstanding students who applied.
The Heritage Air Force JROTC cadets have been shooting for the stars lately. They have been building model rockets in class. On Sept. 30, c/Major Nolan Buckey, TN-791 deputy squadron commander, celebrated his first successful model rocket launch with his fellow cadets, instructor and a local Army recruiter. If a cadet can successfully build and launch three rockets, they will earn a Model Rocketry Badge.
At colleges that offer astronomy and aeronautical degrees, this badge, as well as other aviation-related activities that the JROTC cadets partake in, is viewed very highly. We are looking forward to seeing these cadets succeed and hope that Buckey and his classmates will continue to work until they gain their badges. You can see pictures of the cadets and c/Major Nolan Buckey with his rocket on Instagram.
On Oct. 1, the FFA, Future Farmers of America, held the first cattle show of the year at the barn on campus. Many students participated in the show with their cows and were even able to win some prizes. In the Balance Heifer division, we swept the category. Anna Waters brought home first, Jenna Pittman got second place and Jacob Rose got third. In the Balance Steer division, Micah Calkins brought home the gold. In the Angus Heifer division, Leeanna Turner got first place. And last, but certainly not least, Micah Calkins won second place in the Hereford Heifer division. Congratulations to all of our marvelous students that participated. You did a wonderful job representing Heritage High School and we can’t wait to see what will happen next.
