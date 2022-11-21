This month I wanted to take some time to acknowledge the great work of one of our communities at Heritage High School. Our Junior ROTC does so much work for our school and community and doesn’t get half the recognition it deserves.
At the end of August, the ROTC completed a campus cleanup and helped show parents around the school at our open house. September led to work with the Air Force, including the opportunity to see the Blue Angels, run a booth at the air show and help celebrate the 75th birthday of the Air Force. Here, they had the chance to meet and talk to several generals and public officials.
October and November were months of awareness and spreading kindness, a staple for the ROTC. From Oct. 18-21 the cadets honored the prisoners of war who were forced to march by the Japanese, in remembrance of the Bataan Death March, by running a minimum of 14 miles in four days. Then on Nov. 6 they completed a joint community service with TN-793, where they helped raise money for two veterans who lost everything in a house fire.
In October they also adopted a mile of the Little River, where they complete a cleanup each semester. Most recently they organized our annual Veterans Day ceremony. This was a combined event with the ROTC, band and choir to honor those who have and are currently serving. ROTC also continue this at Rio Church, where it served as the color guard for a ceremony.
The Heritage ROTC works tirelessly to serve our school and community.
Trending Recipe Videos
Emma Tallent is a school correspondent at Heritage High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.