The new semester has just begun at Heritage High School. Right now, we are doing a staggered schedule where students with the last names A-K go one day and L-Z go the next. This was only supposed to happen for the first week, Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, but school officials have extended it into the week of Jan. 11 through Jan. 15 in order to make this a smooth, COVID free transition.
In other news, the swim team is still waiting on official guidelines form the Knox-area Interscholastic Swim League to see if they will have a winter/ spring season. This group is a team of go-getters who are excited for the chance to have a swim season and are now recruiting. If a student from Heritage or William Blount is interested, contact Coach Betsy Smith at betsybrockmansmtih@gmail.com for more information. She will send out more information and set a virtual Zoom meeting for those interested in the next few weeks.
During the Fall semester, free breakfast and lunch were provided for all enrolled Blount County Schools students. Now, due to recent USDA flexibility, the schools have been given the opportunity to continue providing all enrolled students with breakfast and lunch at no charge. No other paperwork needs to be filled out, or a free meal application needed. Please encourage your child to participate in this wonderful opportunity by eating their meals from their school cafeteria. If you have any questions, please contact Karen Helton at (865)-984-1212.
