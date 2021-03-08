Our Lady Mountaineers fought hard and made it to the Region Semifinals this year! They played a hard game against Bearden on Feb. 1 and had a close matchup that went down to the final moments, but sadly lost 67-59. Thank you Coach Howard, Coach Russell, Coach Stache and all of our Lady Mountaineers for all of your hard work. Congratulations on a wonderful season. We hope that you will work even harder to have an even better one next year.
Last week was a big win for our Heritage High School Singers. We had 18 people make it into All-East, meaning we were one of the schools with the most people to make it. Also, later that week, All-State decisions came out and nine people made it. Congratulations to everyone who tried out or made All-East or All-State!
On Saturday, March 6, the Heritage High School Air Force JROTC did a community service project. They worked on cleaning up the Little River, which is an important part of our community. Afterwards, they did some team building activities such as kickball, and some leadership labs with Det 800, which was led by Cadet Nolan Buckey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.