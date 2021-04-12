Heritage High School Choir’s Spring Concert and Musical Review will take place on at 6:30 p.m. April 29 at the amphitheater behind Blount County Courthouse. The Concert Choir, Women’s Choir and Heritage Singers have been working all semester for this moment. Performances will include festival competition pieces, as well as some favorites from “Hamilton” and the wonderful world of Disney. Admission is free; bring a lawn chair.
Our clubs have had limited opportunities for community service projects because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Beta Club has started something new as the year comes to a close. About 20 students are participating in a study to see if nursing home residents with a young pen pal will have a more positive and happy mindset. Letters are sent every Monday and Thursday about various subjects such as school experience, pets, hobbies and many others. The study is not only helping the nursing home residents, but gives the students a chance to connect with someone and learn from the advice given.
Students at Heritage High School are preparing for their upcoming exams that start today. Some students have their end of course exams, and others are prepping for their Advanced Placement class exams. Nonetheless, students are working hard in order to do their best. Unless a student has an exam, they will be virtual today.
