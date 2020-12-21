Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Blount County, the school board decided that all high school students would be participating in virtual learning for finals week, Dec. 14 through Dec. 18. During that time, as well as during Christmas break, the school is to be thoroughly cleaned for students to return on a staggered schedule, Jan. 5-8.
There has also been a change in the mask policy; students are now required to wear a mask at all times, unless they are at lunch. As we go through this uncertain time, the schools are trying their hardest to keep us healthy and in a safe school environment.
Families were invited to help celebrate Christmas with Heritage High School FFA by participating in Christmas at the Barn, held Dec. 3-12. There were crafts, games, a petting zoo, hayrides and much more. During Thanksgiving, our AFJROTC paired with the Heritage High School Student Council to help put together Thanksgiving food baskets for families in our local area. The ROTC has also been working on their Aerospace program, where cadets have successfully built, launched, and recovered model rockets to earn the Model Rocketry Badge, as well as competed in their first Postal Marksmanship Match of the 2020-2021 school year. It is also an end of an era for the AFJROTC; as of next semester, Cadet Lt. Colonel Brannon Beeson will be transferring command to Cadet Major Nolan Buckey.
