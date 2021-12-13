“Every school is different.”
This is a common mantra that many students and teachers know. There are numerous ways schools might distinguish themselves from others. This could be by their distinct school colors, their merry mascots at sporting events, or attractive architecture that covers their campus.
However, as distinguished as each school might be, they have a lot more in common than one might think. One common factor that is shared among all schools is their importance and connection with the community. With this direct influence on the community, many student-run clubs and organizations choose to give back to their local community through service work and other selfless acts.
On Nov. 20, the Maryville chapter of the Kiwanis Club hosted a pancake breakfast at Maryville High School. It invited Key Club, Circle-K and Builder’s Club (Kiwanis-sponsor service clubs) to help serve guests. Members of the Heritage High School Key Club attended and were able to interact with and help members of the community.
The vice president of the club, Sophie Foster said, “I chose to join Key Club to learn how to help the community more and also get an insight of different leadership skills.” The recent pancake breakfast helped to bring the community closer together. However, pancakes were not the most rewarding thing. Sophie said, “The most rewarding thing about working the pancake breakfast was seeing how many people came together to help.”
Throughout the school year, Heritage High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps detachment has worked to help give back and serve the community. The public relations officer for the Heritage High School J-ROTC, Cadet Titus Saterfield said, “When we do community service for people, it shows appreciation and how much you want to help others. A lot of times, we are privileged to help the elderly. They sometimes are unable to do stuff on their own, so we help them. and it means a whole lot to us to help do it; especially when we do it for the community.”
Recently, they partnered with the Heritage High School Student Council to take up donations of nonperishable food for the less fortunate in Blount County to be delivered for the Thanksgiving holiday. Titus remarked, “The main focus for this event (which we do every year) is to help gather meals for families who need them during the holidays, because a lot of families struggle financially right now and cannot afford to buy much for Thanksgiving.”
With schools having diverse ways of setting themselves apart, students also have different avenues of community service to pursue. These acts of service work help schools to continually give back and support the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.