On April 14, at the Heritage High School Livestock Facility, eight exhibitors and 10 head of cattle gathered for the annual Blount County Spring Cattle Show. Exhibitors ranging from fourth to 12th grade were strongly supported by the largest crowd Blount County has seen in years.
Malerie Fancher of University of Tennessee’s Livestock Judging team was welcomed not only as a judge, but as a showmanship mentor to those who will be traveling to the Knoxville Spring Cattle Expo later this month. Fancher placed the exhibitors as follows. In the Commercial Heifer division, Grand Champion — David Atchley (11th grade), Reserve Grand Champion — Caroline Waters (fourth grade). In the Red Angus Heifer division, Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion — Cheyenne Knight (sixth grade). In the Angus Heifer division, Grand Champion — Anna Waters (12th grade), Reserve Grand Champion — Ruthie Hall (fifth grade). All exhibitors participating were: David Atchley, Ruthie Hall, Cheyenne Knight, Jenna Pittman, Kristen Poe, Abby Turner, Anna Waters and Caroline Waters. LeeAnna Turner served as the announcer for the show.
