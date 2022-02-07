For many students, homecoming is a time to break up the monotony of the school year with something exciting — whether it be partaking in activities during a pep rally, voting for a friend to win homecoming or cheering on the basketball team during a rivalry match-up — there definitely is something for everyone. On top of all the activities, schools are decked out with colorful and eye-catching decorations for each candidate. For Heritage High School students, this year’s basketball homecoming was truly, “Out of This World.”
The 2022 Heritage High School basketball homecoming theme was announced to be “Out of This World,” a theme placing a focus on anything related to adventuring astronauts, extraterrestrial enigmas or the hues of a grand galaxy. It was exciting to explore and engage with this new theme which had never been explored here at Heritage.
Our Homecoming journey began with an opening pep rally of truly “galactic proportions.” Whether it be the multitude of students, the regalia and charm of the candidates, or the exhilarating ensemble played by the school band, it was truly a sight to behold.
After this opening pep rally came the ever important homecoming week. A grandiose display of decorations sprawled across much of the Heritage campus, with most every hallway containing decorum campaigning for certain candidates. More than one hallway fell within the vein of Star Wars. Others took a classic approach to the theme, with many a hallway containing planets, stars and solar systems. Though hallways can look the look, the students must play the part. Each day, many students elected to dress up to show school spirit and to match the theme. Monday of homecoming week was Cowboys vs. Aliens, Tuesday followed as a Space Race, Wednesday became Galaxy day, Thursday was a blast from the past with Time Travel day, and Friday ended as School Spirit day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.