This year at Heritage Middle School has been very different than previous years. The people that were not doing virtual learning did a staggered schedule but that only lasted for a few weeks and then we all went back together.
“The start of the school was like no other,” said Principal Amber Williams. “It has a total team effort on the HMS campus. Adjusting to traditional and virtual learners has been a huge process for the HMS staff and student body.”
Williams added that she and Assistant Principal Jared Smith are pleased with the outpouring of support from parents, staff and students. “We have loved every minute of having everyone back on campus, having sports back in our lives, and watching our kids grow each day,” Williams said.
Although we had an unconventional start, HMS is off to a great beginning with lots of fun activities. First, on Sept. 11, the seventh grade went to the flagpole after each of their lunches and Tracy Duncan, a seventh grade teacher, spoke to them about the events that took place on 9/11 and that was followed by a moment of silence. Their time at the flagpole ended with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sixth grade, during WIN time, talked about why they remember 9/11 and had a moment of silence and eighth grade went out in the morning.
On Sept. 21-25, Heritage Middle School celebrated Alzheimer’s Awareness Week. Teachers decorated their doors with ribbons, logos and some other decorations to show support for families who have had a family member with this disease and for those who have died. Wednesday through Friday of that week teachers and students wore purple. Some students decorated their face masks on Wednesday and we wore purple/orange socks on Thursday.
The contest winners for the door decoration were sixth grade- Jennifer Price; seventh grade- Leah Barringer/Tracy Duncan; eighth grade- Tracy Klenke; Portables- Kelsey Godfrey; Special Areas- Lisa Martel and Office- Portlyn Bennet (seventh), Faith Morris (sixth) and Rachel Adams (sixth).
Although the start of the school year has been different and unconventional, everyone is staying positive and finding ways to adapt to the change.
