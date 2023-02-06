January at Heritage Middle School was filled with basketball and wishing for snow.
After all the hustle and bustle of the holidays slowly came to a halt, the spring semester got underway. The HMS advanced learners finished their Realtor module by taking a field trip to the Blount County Chamber of Commerce. There the students were shown a development property in downtown Maryville. Students learned about the development process. They were also given an inside look on all of the future developments planned for Maryville, including businesses and housing.
Beta Club decided on its next service project. The members will be collecting stuffed animals and blankets to give to Children’s Hospital for Valentine’s Day. The Beta induction ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the gym.
The 2022-23 basketball season came to an end for both our boys and girls. Many eighth graders took the court for the last time as Heritage Mustangs. Kenley Coker, a member of the girls basketball team for three years said, “One of my favorite memories about this year’s basketball season has been playing with old friends and making new ones.”
Eighth grade cheerleader Kaylee Scarbrough said her favorite memory was “when we ran onto the football field to celebrate with the boys after a big win.” Another basketball player, Faith Morris, said her favorite part about this season was “making it to sectionals and playing with new people.”
