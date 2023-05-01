While the school year is winding down with just a few weeks to go, the students and teachers at Heritage Middle are busy with end-of-the-year activities. Everyone at Heritage Middle School, students and teachers alike, are eagerly awaiting the start of summer break. The TN- Ready testing took place for the past two weeks. Everyone is happy that testing has finally come to a close.
The Heritage Middle Choral department attended to their choir festival. This is like the TCAP test for the choir class. The seventh grade, eighth grade and Mountain Top Honor Chorale all took home a superior rating for performance and sight reading, where students have to look at music and be able to read it onsite. Not only did these choirs represent well at Festival, they also sang beautifully at their annual Spring Concert. The Heritage Singers from Heritage High School also performed at this concert.
Later this week, the honor choir will perform for the National Day of Prayer at the Blount County Courthouse. Likewise, band members performed their spring concert at HMS. They also received a superior rating at the Trills and Thrills Festival, followed by a fun afternoon at Dollywood.
The Heritage track team also wrapped up their season at the Blount County Championships. Many of these athletes were named champions of their events. Distance runner Kenley Coker was named as the female MVP for her talent in the 800 and helping her team in the victory in the 4x800. Some team members also competed at sectionals where the top four athletes go on and advance to state. Catlin Thornhill made it to the state meet for the 100 meter dash, with Ethan Bryant advancing in the long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.