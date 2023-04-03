The month of March was a very successful one at Heritage Middle School. Many sports teams saw their seasons off to successful starts. Students and teachers alike were very excited when spring break rolled around.
Our elite choir, Mountain Top Honor Chorale, traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete at Festival Disney. The choir performed three of its songs in front of world-renowned judges. They were scored and then given the opportunity to hear feedback and work one-on-one with a judge.
The next day, students went to the awards ceremony on Disney property. The HMS Mountain Top Honor Chorale won Superior, scoring near perfect. They were also awarded Best in Class against all the other competing middle school choirs and first place overall against all the middle schools competing at this event. These performers were also able to enjoy a few days at the parks after the performance.
Eighth graders are preparing to make their transitions to Heritage High School. In order to determine which classes they are interested in taking at HHS, students walked over to the high school for a chance to meet teachers and learn about the classes offered.
In the auxiliary gym, each CTE class, which stands for career and technical education, had a booth to represent what the class does. For example, the culinary class members handed out treats they made in the class. If students were interested in the class, they could take a tour and see an actual class going on and meet the teacher. This was a great way for students to get a firsthand look at classes offered. A few days later, students were able to register for classes with the knowledge gained from the high school visit and information from the guidance counselors.
Molly Lowe is a school correspondent from Heritage Middle.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
