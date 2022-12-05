November was a busy month for both the Beta Club and the choral department at Heritage Middle School.
Rachel Owens, the chorus director, took a select group to All East Honors Choir at First Baptist Maryville. These student were either placed in the Treble Choir, consisting of mainly females, or the Mixed Choir, which was a mixture of males and females. The students selected for Treble Choir were Neelee Branch, Brynna Hayes, Sara Masingo and Bree Allen. In the Mixed Choir, Molly Lowe, Gabby Connor, Issac Whitehead and Ben Smelcer were the students from HMS.
These singers were proud to represent HMS. The singers performed for their families and friends after rehearsing on Friday and Saturday.
This month has also been busy with students rehearsing for their upcoming performance of “Newsies, Jr.” on Dec. 9 and 10.
The Beta Club attended the state Beta convention at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel. Members competed in events including test taking.
Tessa Avery won third overall for sixth grade math. Sergio Rincon won fourth overall for sixth grade Spanish, earning both of them eligibility to compete nationally.
Addyson Dowlen, Nebi Mustafa, Bridget Garner, Ella Robertson, Riley Cummings, Micah Parker, Molly Lowe, Olivia Myers, Sara Masingo, Sophia Guerin and Taylor Crow were all part of the Small Group competition, which placed fifth and also advanced to nationals.
The majority of HMS students attending convention took part in an event called Songfest. They had to create lyrics that represented the theme of the convention, “Power of Beta,” and put them into a song and dance. This group won third place out of 22 competitors and will also advance to nationals. Molly Lowe was chosen to be part of a select group called Premier Performers. She will take part in the opening ceremony of the national convention.
Ella Wyatt, one of the members on the trip, said, “My favorite thing about the convention was performing Songfest. I am very excited that we placed and get to go to nationals in June.” HMS students are thankful for the opportunity to attend the convention, the sponsors’ support and the memories made there.
Molly Lowe is a Heritage Middle school correspondent.
