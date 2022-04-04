The new year has started off with many new beginnings at Heritage Middle School. On Feb. 2, the eighth grade had the opportunity to go to the high school. Students received a tour of HHS and attended a career fair. This was a way to help the students think about their upcoming year as freshmen, as well as guide students in their registration process the following week, on Feb. 8.
On registration day, counselors from HHS visited to help the rising freshmen make one of their first important decisions for high school — which classes and programs of study they would like to sign up for.
This past month, HMS’ extracurricular classes have reached out to bring art to the community. On Feb. 23, around 75 HMS students had their artwork sent for display at the Blount County Art Show. Art teacher Nicole Gentry said, “I am extremely proud of the work they have accomplished and hope you are too!” HMS students are excelling and are being allowed to explore and use their abilities and interests this year.
The eighth grade is now preparing for its annual eighth grade dance along with TNReady testing that’s just right around the corner. Wishing all of our students the best as we get closer to wrapping up yet another school year at HMS.
