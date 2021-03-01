The month of March at Heritage Middle School was pretty normal. We didn’t go virtual this month, although we did get out for a few days due to weather issues.
Basketball has completely ended for both the girls’ and boys’ team. Thank you so much to the men and women who coached our teams this season: Misti Heath and Scott Williams (boys’ team) and Jason Hamilton and Jullian Allen (girls’ team).
One exciting thing that happened for the eighth graders was they signed up for their classes as well as the CTE classes they were interested in. Some examples that they could pick from were cosmetology, health science, culinary arts, human services and education, business, finance and marketing and many more.
As we get into spring, a few sports have started, such as golf, volleyball, baseball, track/field and more. The month of February was pretty normal at school with not many interruptions. As we get into the month of March, spring break will be coming up and a new quarter will start. The end of our school year is getting closer and closer.
Lastly, food bags are still being handed out every Friday for anyone and everyone who wants them — those who are interested just need to contact Amy Haun, our cafe manager. We are all very grateful that not much was changed this month due to COVID and other conflicts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.