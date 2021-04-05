The Month of March at Heritage Middle School was a pretty ordinary month. Spring Break occurred the week of March 15 through March 19.
Also, some teachers at our school got the COVID vaccine. This was a decision made by each individual and after the second shot, HMS as well as HHS were out on March 29 due to staff issues. This was a virtual day for all teachers and students.
Spring sports are up and running which include volleyball, tennis, golf, baseball, track and field. On March 25, people all over our school wore green for World Cerebral Palsy Day. It was cool to see everyone that pitched in to show love and support to people affected by this.
Yearbooks are on sale for $40, so if you haven’t ordered one yet there are a few ways you can do so. Heritage is excited to announce how sports are going. Nate Boger (seventh grade) placed second in state (wrestling), Callie Harris also got second in state and Alexis McDonald (eighth grade) placed third in state finals. All of these people will be heading to Nationals.
Congratulations are in order to Ryleigh Sturgill for winning a state title and placing fourth in the boys division. The boys baseball team, girls volleyball team and the golf team are all doing well and are making Heritage Middle School proud.
