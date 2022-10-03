The homecoming football game came at the end of a fun-filled spirit week.
On Monday, students and staff added 50 years to their age for Senior Citizen Day, wearing nightgowns and adding gray to their hair. On Tuesday, everyone took a leap back in time for Decades Day. While some chose to wear bell bottoms and tie-dye to represent the ‘60s, others brought back the ‘80s with leg warmers and side ponytails. Staff and students wore their Hawaiian Christmas gear on Wednesday. Thursday was game day as everyone decked out in HMS colors for spirit day.
During sixth and seventh periods, a homecoming pep rally was held. Fall sports teams were introduced along with the 2022 Homecoming Court. The Mustang Singers, consisting of seventh and eighth grade choir members, sang the national anthem to kick off the Heritage Middle School game.
At halftime, the homecoming court went out on the field. Homecoming princes and princesses were announced. For sixth grade, crowns went to Sam Mcinnis and Alison Sanchez, while seventh grade chose Felipe Sanchez and Ella Wyatt. The eighth grade princess was Faith Morris and the prince was Timmy Wheeler. The Homecoming King and Queen titles went to Brianna Rutledge and Kobe Frankel.
On Friday, after celebrating a victory on the football field, everyone represented our country and wore their American gear. After school, HMS Beta club held a Fall Homecoming Dance. This was a fundraiser for the trip to Nashville for the Beta Convention in November. Tickets were $5. Beta workers helped work the photo booth, glow-stick stand, and sold concessions. Afterward, many students went to the high school game where the JV HMS cheerleaders cheered on the sidelines of the first quarter and the varsity cheer team during the third quarter.
On Tuesday Sept. 28, the final football game was held. Eighth grade athletes in fall sports walked out onto the field to be recognized for the hard work they have put into HMS sports so far this year. After the game, eighth grade football players did the first “Mustang to Mountaineer Run” where they ran off the field for the last time as Mustangs and their future Mountaineer teammates welcomed them. Everyone is very excited for Fall Break which takes place Oct. 3-7.
MOLLY LOWE is the student correspondent for Heritage Middle School.
