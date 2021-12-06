Heritage Middle School held its first annual talent show this month, on Nov. 22. Students, faculty, the cheer squad and even our new drama club got to audition for a spot.
The emcees of this event were Haylee Kraehmer, Aylin Galves-Escobar and Rachel Owens. We had many outstanding performers give the show their best efforts but in the end the judges had to bring it down to three. Third place winner was Gabby Conner, singing Legend by the Score. The judges added that Gabby reached impressive pitches during the performance. Aylin Galvez-Escobar earned second place with a breathtaking performance; she sang an original song of her own and played the keyboard. She left the gym speechless with her talent. After getting the opportunity to see all of the talented participants the judges had to choose a first place winner. The decision was difficult but an agreement was made on Mackenzie Warner with her singing and guitar performance. Mackenzie absolutely showed her skill and blew the school away with her effort; we hope to hear more from her in the future.
Amber Williams, HMS principal, was so proud of the courage her students had to go up on stage and share their fascinating talents with the school. She could not be any more proud of how the event was executed and how the school behaved as an audience. Williams plans to continue this as a tradition and looks forward to seeing her students’ talents shine year after year.
