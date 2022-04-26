Heritage High School DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) is hosting its Spring Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, on the school campus, 3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. There will be multiple vendors with crafts and also food. HHS teacher will be set up at a dunking booth. Admission to the event is free.
