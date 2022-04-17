Saturday, April 30, will provide the opportunity for kids to come face to face with some of their favorite superheroes, like Wonder Woman, Batman, Thor and Spider Man.
The costumed characters will be part of an event called Heroes for Hope 5K to be presented at the amphitheater behind Blount County Courthouse, by New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center. On that day, face painters will be on hand along with a balloon artist. The super heroes will sign autographs while entertainment will be provided by a local band, Humble Bob and the Engineers.
It’s all part of a plan to get people outdoors again. The pandemic that forced the cancellation of so many events in 2020 and 2021 has abated. Those who want to run the 5K along the Maryville and Alcoa greenway are highly encouraged to do so.
Walkers and meanderers are welcome too, said Ashely Fontenot, marketing and events director for New Hope. She said this is the third annual Heroes for Hope 5K; but it is the first that will be held in person. The others were virtual.
And if you’ve never heard of New Hope or don’t know the services they provide, there will be information available to explain all of that. All of the proceeds will benefit the agency that restores hope to families traumatized by child abuse.
“We have almost double the entrants from last year,” said Penny McIntosh, a board member and volunteer with New Hope. As of late last week, 149 had signed up. She is helping spearhead the event.
As a personal trainer, she knows the benefits of moving our bodies. As a person familiar with New Hope, she hopes for a large turnout for the run during a special time of year.
“This is National Child Abuse Prevention Month,” McIntosh pointed out. “This is the finale of events we’ve held in April.”
As she explained it, New Hope has three main fundraisers each year. There’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans, Bacon at the Bear and Hops for Hope.
“We really wanted to have an event that is kid-centered,” she said. “We came up with the 5K.”
Kids will undoubtedly have a great time mingling with the super heroes. Each child that signs up for Heroes for Hope gets a cape. This is also an opportunity, race organizers said, for participants to use their “superpowers” to help children in this community.
New Hope was created as the result of the 1985 Tennessee Sexual Abuse Law. It mandates that agencies work together on the intervention, investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases. That includes law enforcement, medical personnel and mental health professionals.
In 2000, a New Hope Task Force worked on creating a new location for the center, one that would provide ample space for all professionals under one roof. The space, which opened in 2021 is child-friendly and allows for a more coordinated response to child abuse.
New Hope is accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance. In Tennessee, there are more than 50 centers connected through membership with Tennessee Chapter of Children’s Advocacy Centers.
“Last year in 2021, we served nearly 700 children,” Fontenot said. “That is the highest number so far, sadly. That’s why our services are so important. It’s important to know we are here and also the signs to look for.”
Fontenot said while the ultimate goal of this Saturday, April 30 event is to cultivate support for New Hope, it’s also a way to raise more awareness about what the agency is all about.
“We are definitely still trying to get the word out about what we do,” she said. “There are still people in the community who don’t know we are here or the services we offer. One great thing about events like this – it does spread awareness so even more people will come to understand.”
Hundreds of Blount Countians are now better prepared to recognize and take steps to react to incidents of child sexual abuse thanks to New Hope’s offering of the Stewards of Children training program. It is designed for organizations that serve youth. New Hope offers it free of charge. Becky Rials serves as prevention coordinator for New Hope.
New Hope’s executive director is Tabitha Damrow. She is grateful for the new facility and for the continued support from this community. Everyone needs to be proactive when it comes to reporting child abuse, she said.
“We are so excited about how many new people have engaged with us this year, touring the new building, attending trainings and participating in our April events,” she said. “We encourage each Blount Countian to ponder the magnitude of 1 in 10 children and not turn a blind eye or think what happens outside of your home or family is none of your business. We are the voices for the children. Make it your business to know how to recognize a child that needs your help and how to make that report. You may be a child’s only help.
