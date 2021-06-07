Who sets himself up for a 444-mile bicycle journey from Nashville through the state of Mississippi in late July?
That would be 62-year-old Charlie Barnard, a resident of Maryville who pastors First Baptist Church of Tellico Village. His plan is to bike the 444 miles beginning on July 29 with an expectation of finishing on Aug. 4.
The route is the Natchez Trace Parkway, and it will be Barnard's first time doing this challenge on a bicycle. It's one more check on his bucket list.
"It will be a fun ride," he said. "I have ridden it on my motorcycle, but not my bicycle. I'm looking forward to it."
There is more to this physical challenge than capturing scenic roadside glimpses. Barnard is undertaking this massive challenge to raise funds for a cause near to him and wife Teresa, who is a retired nurse. Every penny he raises through sponsorships and other donations will go to help build Our Place, a day center for Alzheimer's patients that will provide respite for caregivers.
Members of his church and community are familiar with Barnard and his adventures on two wheels — on bicycle and motorcycle. He has, for many years, ridden one of the other as he seeks to raise money for causes near and dear to his heart. Last year, he and Teresa and another couple rode 7,500 miles on a motorcycle across 17 states, also in support of Our Place.
When that ride was over, these couples had raised $108,000 for the dementia day center, which is being constructed on State Route 72 next to Food Lion in Tellico Village, Loudon County.
Because it will be middle of summer in the South, Barnard said this next trek on his bicycle will be done in the early a.m., from 6 a.m. to noon each day. Teresa won't be alongside him on a bike; she will drive the support vehicle equipped with lots of refreshments, emergency gear and encouragement.
"This will not be my first bicycle ride for charity," Barnard said. "Long before I did motorcycle rides for charity, I did bicycle rides. I have been a long distance bicyclist now for about 20 years. This bicycle is the one I will be taking on the Natchez Trace. It has close to 24,000 miles on it."
Barnard's church has committed to donating $12,500 to Our Place from its mission budget in honor of this ride. The pastor said he hopes to raise at least that much more. Supporters are waging he can exceed that easily.
The Blue Ridge Parkway is similar to the Natchez Trace, Barnard said, and he's ridden that one on a bicycle. He's scaled Mount Mitchell as one of 1,800 cyclists in the Assault on Mount Mitchell challenge. That was in springtime. Miles conquered: 108.
Here locally, the avid biker has ridden from Tellico Village up to Clingman's. Dome, a distance of 86 miles. Barnard said at one point he looked down at his odometer while riding back down to Gatlinburg and he was going 46 miles per hour, on two thin rubber tires.
Chick-fil-A and Matlock Tire are two corporate sponsors in addition to First Baptist of Tellico Village. There will be a meal served at the church on Aug. 4 to celebrate this monumental feat.
There's just one small glitch — Barnard won't be there. The dinner will be at his church on Aug. 4 but the Barnards are taking a sabbatical from their church duties and will return in September.
"It will be kind of sad that I won't be there," the pastor said. We will do Face Time with the crowd. We will be here in that way."
Tickets for the meal are $8 and all will go to support Our Place.
People have questioned Barnard's selection of late July instead of early fall or spring. He doesn't seem concerned about the heat.
"Because it's hot and we don't want this to be easy," is his answer to those seeking to understand.
He is confident this journey will indeed raise more than the $12,500 goal he has set. Last year during the pandemic, he lowered his goal for the motyrcycle ride from $50,000 to $33,000.
"Lo and behold, it came to $108,000," Barnard said. "It was amazing. It was a lot of people pulling together."
Calculating his other fundraiser rides on bicycle and motorcycle, Barnard said he's raised close to $450,000 in total for various charities.
Those who wish to contribute to this cause can visit the church's website at fbctellicovillage.org in coming weeks to sign up. Sponsorship at 25 cents per mile would add up to about $110. Supporters receive T-shirts and other incentives.
This money being raised for Our Place by the Barnards and his church will go to outfit the center's kitchen. The center will break ground this summer with a tentative opening date of early 2022.
According to its website, ourplacetn.org, a total of $591,689 has been raised of the $850,000 goal.
"I count this an honor and privilege to do this," Barnard said. With Alzheimer's and other dementias, if you are a caregiver in that situation, you have 36-hour days. Respite is so important."
As July 29 nears, Barnard said he will continue to train by riding the Foothills Parkway at least twice a week. He expects to be drinking pickle juice chased with Gatorade to see him through the 444-mile challenge.
He's asked his church family and others to pray for his safety and success. Despite his years of riding and dedication to training, there are factors he can't control.
"I appreciate your prayers because I have never been this old before," he said. "Now that I'm 62, this is a challenge."
