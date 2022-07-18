When Joe Woods picked up his phone back in November and saw a number he didn’t recognize, he didn’t answer, figuring it was spam.
That number called him back. Thinking maybe it was someone who legitimately needed to speak to him, Woods answered.
“We are with DOD (Department of Defense) Salute to Life,” the caller told him. “You are a potential match.”
A match for what, Woods wanted to know. He truly believed the person on the other end of the line had the wrong number. Joe said the caller then proceeded to tell him that 20 years ago, he had done a swab to become part of the data base of people willing to donate their bone marrow. That day, Joe was informed he finally matched with a patient urgently needing his help.
Woods was in the Navy at the time he did the swab. He remembered that a dependent of a military enlistee was in need of a bone marrow transplant so the DOD put out a call those many years ago. Woods was in San Diego at the time.
“I got swabbed,” Wood said. “We all did. Then I never heard from them again.”
That was until last November with that call. Woods agreed to get tested to see if he was heathy enough to now donate 20 years later. Earlier this year the process began.
He said he gave 24 vials of blood initially as doctors tested every system in his body. A few weeks later came the verdict.
“They came back and said I was the top match,” Woods said. That required more rounds of testing and a complete physical.
Everything came back great.
Woods retired from the Navy back in 2011 and moved to this area to a 17-acre farm where he tends a few cows and chickens. He decided to re-enter the workplace last year and is now a materials manager for Arconic.
All of his tests and medical appointments were done locally at no cost to Woods. After passing every test given, he was then scheduled for the procedure. It was postponed a few times but at the end of June, Woods traveled to Boca Raton, Florida, for the stem cell donation. Accompanying him was his wife, Julie, and their two daughters, ages 21 and 24.
The donation was done via a peripheral blood stem cell transplant, Woods explained, and not bone marrow taken from the hip. Wood’s blood was removed from his body through one arm, run through a machine that removes the stem cells and then the blood is returned to the body via the other arm.
In all, it took about six hours, on June 30. All of his expenses, including travel, were paid for. He was in Florida for a week. For five days prior to donating his stem cells, Wood had to take three injections of a drug to stimulate stem cell growth. He said his bones did hurt and he had flu-like symptoms, but that was it.
“I kept telling myself this is nothing compared to what the patient is going through,” Woods said. “This was one week of my life. I laid around in a hotel room and watched TV.”
The Gift of Life is the organization that worked with Woods, and also Be the Match. He said it was the DOD’s Salute to Life that initially signed him up as a donor and placed him in the donor registry.
It was such a positive experience that Woods said he would do it again; he’s also encouraging others to do the same. The initial swab took 2 seconds, he said. The small action can have huge life-saving consequences.
Doctors explained each step of the way, Woods said. He said he was treated like royalty the entire time. And when it was over, medical personnel lined the hallway and gave him a standing ovation.
After the six-hour stem cell donation, Woods was able to leave the hospital the following day. He had a remote appointment with medical personnel a week after he returned; he feels wonderful.
In addition to how he was treated by these donor organizations, Woods said he is grateful and appreciative for Arconic’s support as he went through the testing and procedure.
No information was provided to Woods on who received his stem cells. They are used to treat leukemia and other blood disorders. Woods said he gave permission for his recipient to contact him when a year is up.
As he looked around the hospital, Woods said he noticed he was one of the oldest donors; it had been 20 years since his swab. But this retired member of the Navy has maintained his fitness level and also gives blood on a regular basis. He is a volunteer at the Community Food Connection in Alcoa.
For those interested in learning more, DOD’s Salute to Life (salutetolife.org), The Gift of Life (giftoflife.org) and Be the Match (bethematch.org) are good places to start, Woods said. He said there are hundreds of thousands of people in the list in need of stem cells. There are kits available for those wanting to get tested.
The chances are good there is somebody on this earth who is a match,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.