With so many career paths to follow in this day and age, it can be hard for high schoolers to discern what is the right choice for them.
To alleviate this, schools have developed Courses of Study. In general, these are meant to educate and prepare students for different career fields that might interest them during and after high school. Schools tend to focus on their students’ business, but in one specific course, the students focus is business. Heritage High School has a flourishing business and marketing group that has made it their business to showcase how to make dollars and sense of this Course of Study.
Within the Heritage High School business and marketing course of study, a group of students form DECA, (Distributive Education Clubs of America).
Shelby Wooten, the current DECA vice president for East Tennessee and active Heritage High School DECA Chapter member, explained DECA as, “a group of business and marketing students being introduced and educated about career opportunities in the business field.” DECA has local chapters within high schools, composed of students from across grade levels. These, in turn, make up districts, states and national levels of DECA students.
Shelby has served within numerous leadership roles in DECA. “I have been a member of DECA since my freshman year,” she explained. “My first position was within the Heritage chapter where I served as an officer during my sophomore year. During my junior year, I became the secretary for East Tennessee DECA. Currently, I serve as the DECA vice president for East Tennessee.”
To its members and the community, DECA is more than just another organization. It functions as a way for students to serve and express their passion for business and even compete with other like-minded high schoolers.
“My story in DECA is different,” Shelby said. “My mom was in the Heritage DECA Chapter. I also started to compete in DECA competitions my sophomore year. It is something very special to me and has become an integral part of my high school experience.”
Within the community, Heritage DECA has made a positive impact on many. One example is the Little World shopping event held annually around Christmas time and the Heritage Spring Market.
“Little World is a great thing,” explained Shelby. “It is very community based. Little World has been going on for 30 years. It has helped to guide and educate members about business careers and event management. The greatest thing is that the kids who come in to buy gifts remember you. They keep coming back and their children come back to the same event years later.”
Likewise, the Spring Market gives a fresh taste to a budding season. “Last year,” Shelby said, “We ran a Spring Market. It teaches DECA students to run an event and interact with vendors. We are having another one this year on April 30 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at Heritage High School.”
As a senior, Shelby looks to both the future and the past. “In the future,” Shelby states, “I specifically want to challenge myself and see career opportunities in the business world. For DECA as a whole, I would like to grow DECA across the country and state. In Tennessee, few schools have DECA and I would like to grow more chapters across our state.”
In regards to the past, DECA has given much to think and grow on. “My favorite DECA memory was when I first became a DECA state officer,” Shelby said. “It was during COVID and everything was virtual. When I first met my officer team, we met at the Emerging Leaders Summit at the Washington Airport. Then it sunk in that I was an officer who was helping lead the state.”
