The Foothill Striders Club is offering college scholarships for the upcoming 2021 — 2022 school year. These grants will be awarded to seniors who reside in Blount County who are graduating from a Blount County high school, have an unweighted GPA of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, are accepted to a regionally or nationally accredited institution of higher learning, show involvement in cycling, hiking, and/or running and complete an application form.
The application form and supporting documentation must be postmarked by April 21. The application form is available on the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/FoothillStridersRunners/files.
