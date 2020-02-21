Members and friends of Maryville's Highland Presbyterian congregation begin their Lenten journey at 6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. penitential service on Ash Wednesday, Feb 26. The event includes anointing with ashes for all who wish it.
A weekly 5:30 p.m. Lenten Bible studies start Wednesday, April 1, as the Rev. Ann Brunger and husband Scott discuss "Syria: The Burden of Memory and the Hope of the Gospel."
Brunger, now retired, was one of the earliest women clerics in Blount County during the years she shepherded Highland congregation. Scott formerly taught at Maryville College.
The couple recently returned from visiting Christians of many denominations in war-torn, deeply divided Syria.
For further information visit www.highlandpresby.org or telephone 865-982-9272. The church is located at 721 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, near Blount Memorial Hospital.
