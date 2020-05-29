Maryville’s Highland Presbyterian congregation has called as their next pastor the Rev. Matthew Benz-Whittington, director of youth ministry at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Boulder, Colorado.
In an outdoor meeting in the church parking lot, with many members masked and all spaced apart according to current pandemic guidelines, members voted unanimously to invite the Chattanooga native to be their shepherd.
The Rev. Benz-Whittington received his undergraduate degree from University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, where he was active in Presbyterian campus ministry, and his Master of Divinity at Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, Georgia. He has served in church camp ministry, hospital chaplaincy and on the staff of congregations of different sizes.
He is married to the Rev. Bethany Benz-Whittington, associate pastor, Westview Presbyterian Church, Longmont, Colorado, but born in Morristown, Tennessee, and a graduate of UT Knoxville. With their young son Leo they will move here in mid-July.
“I love the description and passion that Highland has for service to the local and global community,” he says.
Highland Church is located at 721 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, across from Maryville College campus.
For further information contact 865-982-9272 and www.highland presby.org.
