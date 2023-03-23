Highland Presbyterian Church has been certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2024. The Earth Care Congregation certification is designed to recognize churches that make the commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden.
This status speaks to the serious commitment that Highland Presbyterian Church has made to care for God’s earth. To become an Earth Care Congregation, this congregation affirmed an Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into its worship, education, facilities, and outreach.
“Last year, members of session opted to start a Sustainability Committee, which ultimately determined that seeking the ECC designation would be a challenging but obtainable goal,” said Matthew Benz-Whittington, pastor of Highland Presbyterian Church. “Many of the activities at Highland were already in line with the Earth Care Congregation requirements, so it was a natural next step for us to stretch ourselves a little more to pursue the designation.”
Highland Presbyterian Church invites the community to celebrate earth care from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, when it will sell aged horse manure as a fundraiser. The church is located at 721 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
“Aged horse manure is a wonderful soil amendment for home gardens,” said Elan Lloyd, chair of the Sustainability Committee at Highland. “It provides nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, among other micronutrients for healthier plants. It also improves soil structure to add organic matter. This fundraiser will help Highland pursue earth care and sustainability initiatives while providing the community with a natural source of fertilizer.”
Started in 2010 by the PC (U.S.A.), the goal of the Earth Care Congregation program is to inspire churches to care for God’s earth in a holistic way, through integrating earth care into all aspects of their church life. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow their example.
“Highland Presbyterian Church is just one of the 305 churches in our denomination that chose to dedicate themselves to intentional care of God’s earth this year. This congregation’s activities and commitment brings hope to their community and indeed to the world. We believe that Highland Presbyterian Church will inspire others to respond intentionally to God’s call to care for the earth,” said Jessica Maudlin, associate for sustainable living and earth care concerns for the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.).
For more information about Highland Presbyterian Church’s earth care program contact Elan Young at elanjyoung@yahoo.com or 865-566-7563.
For more information on the Earth Care Congregations program visit www.pcusa.org/earthcarecongregations.
