Maryville's Highland Presbyterian Church will hold a "Christmas Candle and Carol Eucharist" at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Geared for people of all ages, the event will include a short Nativity sermon-in-verse "for children of all ages."
Holy Communion is open to everyone, regardless of denomination. The Christmas Eve service will conclude with lighting of candles in darkened sanctuary and "Silent Night."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.