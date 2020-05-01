Maryville's Highland Presbyterian Church, under unprecedented circumstances for its members, will assemble to act upon calling its next permanent pastor.
The session (governing body of elders) has scheduled a "drive-in" congregational meeting for Sunday, May 17, at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of its buildings. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 virus pandemic, members will remain inside or stand beside their spaced-apart vehicles.
Whitney Erickson of Townsend, who chairs Highland's pastor nominating committee, will present the name of the nominee, kept confidential until just before the gathering. Dr. Dwyn Mounger, who has served as temporary shepherd since February, 2019, will preside at a microphone on the porch of the sanctuary.
The session is urging all members to maintain the distancing safeguards for this event that the national and state authorities are insisting upon.
Highland Presbyterian Church is located at 721 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, across from Maryville College campus. For more information contact (865) 982-9272 or www.highlandpresby. org.
