Who is the woman in the window, the man in the uniform and the child playing hide-and-go-seek? On this special candlelit tour Oct. 30 and 31, learn all about the spirits that still roam the rooms and grounds of Historic Ramsey House. Before and after your tour, enjoy s'mores and refreshments around a warm bonfire and folklore and ghost tales told by storyteller, Janice Brooks-Headrick.
Tickets are $12 per person (kids 12 and under are free). Only one household/group (up to 10) per tour at this time. It is highly recommended that visitors reserve their tour in advance, either online or by calling ahead of time. One ticket represents a reservation for your entire household/group. This is just to reserve your time. Payment will be taken upon arrival.
Reserve your time at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-spirits-within-tickets-123735093997. Each tour lasts about 30 minutes. Historic Ramsey House is located at 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville.
Per the Knox County Face Covering Mandate, all staff, volunteers, and visitors over the age of 12 are required to wear a mask or face covering when in any of the buildings. The staff and volunteers of Historic Ramsey House will be regularly sanitizing restrooms, door knobs, and other commonly touched surfaces.
These policies will be in place until further notice.
