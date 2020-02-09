Join Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, for a dive into a special look at a selection from its quilt and coverlet collection. Enjoy a box lunch as special guest, internationally renowned quilt historian and author Merikay Waldvogel guides attendees through the stories and unique aspects of the collection. After the program, participants are encouraged to bring a quilt for Waldvogel to share her knowledge of the hidden insights regarding the history, age, and importance of the quilt or coverlet.
Tickets are $30 (including box lunch which includes sandwich, chips and a cookie). Purchase tickets on the Facebook page, online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745.
