Humorous family stories are passed down through the years, bringing a chuckle even though they’ve been heard many times. Retelling such stories is a way to bring history to life for younger generations in a way that dry facts and figures don’t.
Historians Mary Gregory, a descendant of Cades Cove Oliver and Gregory families and founding member of the Cades Cove Preservation Association, and Marilyn Byrd, with the Myers Cemetery Association in Tuckaleechee Cove (Townsend), are now collecting tales from the two coves to be compiled into a booklet entitled “Humor of the Coves.” Gregory, recently elected president of the Oliver Reunion Association, said, “It would be humorous stories about people from Tuckaleechee and Cades coves. Since most residents of one cove were kin to residents in the other cove, I thought this would be a good way to bring our history to persons who are not into history, but enjoy a joke or laugh. The results would be put into a paper that would be presented at the annual Oliver Reunion and then given to Cades Cove Preservation Association.”
History and humor
Gregory said there are many history books available about the areas, but not anything focused on the humor of life lived in the coves. “History is not boring — it’s funny, too!” she said. “People had a sense of humor.”
Gregory has been collecting oral histories for many years and plans to share some of these tales in the booklet. One is about her parents, the late Howard and Ora Lane Gregory, who were living on Rich Mountain when they were in a minor accident at the intersection of Clover Hill Road and U.S. Highway 411 South.
“Their old 1936 Ford was decorated on the dash by some type of decorative bird that swayed back and forth,” Gregory said. As they prepared to enter the highway, a car hit their car. After checking damage to the car and persons, it was determined that the car would still run and no one was hurt. “Mom and Dad get back in the car and Mom starts looking for her bird,” Gregory said. “She looked everywhere and couldn’t find it. She turned to Daddy and said, ‘I don’t have to cook supper tonight — you ate my bird.’
“She would laugh every time she told that story,” Gregory recalled. “She’d say, ‘You should have seen your daddy’s face when I told him that!’”
A horse, a dog and a biscuit
Gregory also has a story told by her uncles, Claude Gregory and Harvey Abie (H.A.) Gregory, about a creative way they avoided a “whuppin’” from their dad, William Jackson Gregory.
The year was 1928. Claude, then 11, and H.A., then 10, were charged with making sure the family’s horse didn’t pay another visit to William Gregory’s brother, John George Gregory, who lived nearby.
“William’s horse had repeatedly messed up George’s garden,” Mary Gregory said. “He finally told his brother that he would have to pay damages if the horse got into his garden again. He would put the horse in his barn to await payment. William told his sons they had to check often to make sure that the horse was still at their barn. If that horse got out again, they would have to pay the price by having a whipping.”
The boys checked the barn several times during the next week and into the weekend, but on that next that Saturday afternoon, the horse was gone. “They walked over to Uncle George’s home and saw their horse was near the barn,” Gregory said. “What were they to do? They knew a whipping was coming if they didn’t get that horse back.”
The boys walked home and came up with a plan. “Just at dusk, they grabbed a couple of leftover biscuits and took off to Uncle George’s,” Gregory said. “When they got close, they dropped to the ground and lightly whistled for Uncle George’s dog. The dog looked at them and they started tossing pieces of biscuit to the dog to keep him from barking. He soon ran to them to get more biscuits. They had torn the biscuits to small pieces and placed them close to the barn. The dog never made a sound as the boys grabbed the horse and led him home. They secured him in the barn with a rope and began to laugh at how they had avoided a whipping. Uncle George never came to recover the horse. Evidently the horse had not damaged the garden and George did not know about it being loose.”
Share the stories
Gregory said stories such as these are what she and Byrd would like to find.
“We want people to send some of their funny stories about things that happened in either cove,” she said. “We’d like to get stories as soon as we can.”
Contact Gregory at 865-256-1712 or mary.gregory70@gmail.com for more information or to submit your stories. People may also attend the Oliver Reunion, held Labor Day Weekend based at Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, to tell their stories and hear others. Contact Gregory for more information about the reunion.
When the booklet is complete, proceeds from the sale will be used for upkeep of the historic cemeteries of both coves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.