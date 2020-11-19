From looking over Libby Conley French’s track record, becoming a standout softball player was years in the making.
French, a 1995 graduate of William Blount High School, played both basketball and softball for her high school teams, but upon entering Carson-Newman University, the focus was all softball for this center fielder.
She had her start in the sport when she was only 4 years old, in Little League in Alcoa. Back then, there was no girls and boys division — they played together. It wasn’t until she was 7 or 8 that a girls league formed in Eagleton, and she joined up.
“That is where I spent a lot of my time, at the ball field,” she said.
Today, French has two teens of her own and serves as cheerleader for their endeavors. But this former player will always be remembered for her competitive spirit at both William Blount and Carson-Newman.
French was inducted into the WBHS Sports Hall of Fame in 2014, its first class. Come February 2021, she will officially be inducted into Carson-Newman’s Athletics Hall of Fame with six other athletes.
She was only 17 when she entered Carson-Newman as a freshman, which meant she was still young enough to participate in Little League, and she did.
Both basketball and softball called her name in high school, and French had decided to pursue both in college. But after meeting the coaching staff and getting comfortable in C-N’s softball program, she opted to devote her efforts to that one sport.
Numbers don’t lie
It paid off. At C-N, French was a two-time SAC Player of the Year for the league and hit .435 for her career, a figure that is good for fifth place in school history. She ranks in the top five in program history for runs scored, hits, triples, stolen bases and highest stolen base percentage.
She earned all-league honors all four years of her career with four SAC regular season titles and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances.
Her time in college included graduating in three years, after which she began teaching at Mary Blount Elementary, when it was located where the Ninth Grade Academy is now located. She said a couple of years in, she got a call from her softball coach, Vicki Kazee Hollifield, who needed her help on the field.
“What do you think about starting on your master’s degree?” French said her former coach asked her. “I need a center fielder.”
So French went back as a student and played her last year of eligibility. Despite graduating in 1998, she is being inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2002, she explained, which was technically her “senior year” even though she had completed her degree. French said she hasn’t completed requirements for her master’s degree.
From there, French went on to teach and coach at Eagleton Middle School under principal Shug Hudson. She taught for about 13 years before taking a job at what was then Aluminum Company of America and now Arconic. She’s been there for close to six years.
She and her husband, Daniel, have a son, Isaiah, and daughter, Addison. Isaiah plays baseball, football and also basketball at Maryville High School. Addison, also a sophomore at MHS, is involved in art and music.
It wasn’t necessarily French’s goal to graduate college in only three years. She said she wanted to take advantage of every opportunity at that time. She wanted to be the first person in her family to graduate college.
Looking back on her softball career, French said she loved her time on the field and the guidance she received from her coaches. She never regretted choosing softball over basketball.
“I feel like I was pretty equal in both sports, she said. “I feel like through high school, basketball was my favorite. I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. My coach at Carson-Newman was very much a part of my Christian life. She cared about softball more than anybody I knew but she also cared about you as a person even more.”
When French was announced as an inductee this year, French said her coach, now retired, reached out to congratulate her. To this day, French also remains in almost daily contact with former teammates like Heather Sents Kelley and Valerie Steele Anderson.
The official induction ceremony for French will be in February. There is no determination as to whether it will be in-person or virtual. French said she feels honored to be included.
She now spends her free time watching her son play his sports. She admits it fires her up all over again.
“As a mom, you realize it’s their time, not yours, but I still get just as fired up watching him play as I did on the field,” French said. “I still get that same level of intensity watching him. My heart still beats fast watching him in the batter’s box.”
