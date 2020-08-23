You might have noticed the signs while driving around town — blue roadside signs that mention the name of a business and sporting the Keep Blount Beautiful logo.
For years, KBB has overseen this Adopt-A-Mile program, which encourages Blount County residents to “adopt” a roadway by promising to remove litter along a 1-mile stretch. KBB Executive Director Brittney Whipple recently contacted those on an old list to detect their statuses of participation.
After discovering some adoptees were businesses no longer in existence or other civic groups that have disbanded, Whipple said she came up with an updated list that now includes 18 Adopt-A-Mile participants.
“We would like to see that number increase,” she said. “Our goal is to have 30.”
The rules to sign up are pretty straightforward. A person, family, business or club can adopt a mile. Those who do sign up are required to make a two-year commitment and clean up their designed 1-mile stretch of road four times per year.
There is no schedule to follow, Whipple explained. “Groups can do this when it’s convenient for them.”
That means the dead of winter or the heat of summer. Whipple and KBB will provide all of the necessary supplies.
As for which roads are currently adoptable, there are many to choose from. However, the state has its Adopt-A-Highway program as well. The state program is for the adoption of state roads; KBB’s Adopt-A-Mile project includes any city or county roads.
“Most of the roads that have been adopted are in the county,” the executive director said. “We don’t have any Alcoa roads so the goal is to get some roads in Alcoa.”
Adopters can choose the particular stretch of road they want to clean up, or KBB can make suggestions.
Most of those already in the program have done so for the past five years. One Adopt-A-Mile participant has been part of the project since 2011.
This is an opportunity to work some community service hours, Whipple pointed out. It’s also a team-building exercise for businesses. Some people who are part of a running group or even a family with mom, dad and children might want a bonding activity.
“This is also an option to get outside during COVID because we are not really doing major cleanups right now,” Whipple said.
Those who are interested in the program can go to the KBB website and fill out an application. Whipple then will make contact.
Like many organizations, KBB has had its year severely disrupted because of the current pandemic. Its biggest event of the year, the Great American Cleanup, had to be canceled in spring. KBB also schedules several cleanups in various places like Townsend and Rockford. None of those have been able to take place.
However, KBB has set its town of Louisville cleanup for Oct. 10, with safety measures in place. Whipple said they are working on adding more back on the calendar.
This hasn’t affected the Adopt-A-Mile program because it is small groups who can do the work with social distancing and at a time that works for them, the executive director said.
Adopt-A-Mile isn’t a Keep America Beautiful program but many KAB affiliates like KBB run the program, Whipple said. She has been with KBB since August 2017 and executive director since February 2018. This local affiliate has been part of Adopt-A-Mile for many years.
There are certainly roads in this community that need some attention, Whipple said, adding she has many suggestions for those who want to plug into the program.
This organization also loans out litter pickup supplies to residents and groups that do not want to commit to Adopt-A-Mile. Those supplies include trash bags, litter pickers and safety vests. Materials are properly sanitized after each use.
Despite coronavirus, KBB has programs for students, including virtual lessons. In a normal school year, there would be field trips to the landfill and other opportunities.
“We still want to provide our educational opportunities,” Whipple said. “We are trying to stay involved and provide our services.”
Visit keepblountbeautiful.org or call the office at 865-681-4809 or email keep
