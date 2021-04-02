Dogs waiting for adoption at Blount County Animal Center have a new opportunity to show off their playful skills thanks to Eagle Scout Austin Sikes.
Sikes, 18, needed an idea for his Eagle Scout project and remembered when he was a volunteer at the center years ago. It was for a short time, but left a lasting impression on this teenager.
“This place has a special place in my heart,” he said. “I came back to give back to them. This is a way to say thank-you for giving me that opportunity.”
The Alcoa resident reached out to Jim Naelitz, animal control officer for the center. Sikes wanted to know the needs of the shelter. Naelitz told the Scout they had a ramp for the dogs to play on but it was aging and in need of replacement. That’s when Sikes went to work.
He constructed two new apparatuses. They feature wooden ramps on two sides with a tunnel underneath. Naelitz said once they were installed, the dogs came to inspect and hang out.
“Within two days of them being installed, there were dogs hanging all over them,” Naelitz said. “One would lay on top and another was in the tube.”
The animal control officer said it is especially important for the dogs to have an activity after being in their enclosures all night. They can use this equipment to burn off energy, he said. That helps the dog walkers, too.
Sikes enlisted the help of his fellow Scouts in Troop 285. He was also able to get donations to help with the project. Installation took one day.
After completing all of his requirements, Sikes earned his Eagle ranking and was honored with a ceremony.
Naelitz said he likes the fact the ramps can be taken apart and moved as needed. He said other Eagle Scouts have done projects here. One constructed some benches in the area where visitors can interact with the dogs.
Sikes has been a Scout since fifth grade. His Scout master is Paul Galentine. Sikes has graduated early from Alcoa High School and plans to enroll in Pellissippi State Community College.
He said he is happy with the way the project turned out. Photos of dogs enjoying their time there lets him know it will definitely be used by dogs for years to come.
Because of his positive experiences at the center, Sikes said he would love to come back at some point and volunteer again.
The Blount County Animal Center is open by appointment only, Tuesday through Saturday. That was initially done due to concerns over COVID-19. But, Naelitz said the process has gone well
and is continuing. He said people coming to the center to adopt an animal do their homework ahead of time by looking at the choices on the center’s website and also www.petfinder.com
Very few animas are being returned to the shelter, Naelitz said. He said community support is much appreciated, including what Sikes has done.
