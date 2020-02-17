After completing and publishing her young adult fantasy trilogy before she turned 24, Hannah Rials is certainly someone other writers might want to meet and then pick her brain.
The 2014 graduate of Maryville High School started writing the first installment, called “Ascension” when she was only 12. Thanks to a writing coach who taught her about character development, descriptive writing and plots, Rials got that book completed and inked a deal with Aletha Press, a division of Audrey Press in Maryville, for her trilogy.
The second book in the series is “Clandestine,” followed by “Reclamation.” That final fantasy novel was just released. Rials has returned to Maryville for two weeks after graduating in the master’s program in creative writing for young people at Bath Spa University. She will hold a Q&A from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Vienna Coffee House in Maryville.
Copies of all three books will be available. Additionally, the books can be purchased at Shriver’s Boutique in downtown Maryville, the Village Tinker, also in Maryville and Union Ave Books in Knoxville as well as online.
So, what is her advice for others who feel the inspiration to get their story out there?
Nitty gritty of writing
Just write it, she said.
“A lot of people will write the first chapter and say it’s not good enough,” Rials said. “No one’s first chapter is good enough. J.K. Rowling’s first chapters aren’t good enough. That’s what editing is for. Finish it and then edit it.”
In her trilogy, Rials introduces readers to Cheyenne, who is a Deuxsang, half vampire and half human. The majority of the plot takes place in seedy, swampy New Orleans. Cheyenne meets a witch named Eli, who ends up being imprisoned. Cheyenne and her best friend Anne are prisoners in their own home.
The first two books take readers into that unseen, dark world and then to secretive Clandestine University, where Cheyenne is forced to enroll even before completing high school.
“It is not a normal college experience,” Rials said. “She has a bodyguard that walks her to class every day. Something is different about Cheyenne.”
At the end of “Clandestine,” Lamia, the Queen of the Vampires emerges. A battle goes terribly wrong and people die. Lamia then drinks from Cheyenne and is able to withstand the sunlight.
“Reclamation” starts where “Clandestine” leaves off. The ghost of Marie Laqveau enters the story and Rials introduces a new location, Grand Isle, which is just off the coast of New Orleans.
Rials visited the island the summer before she moved to England. After learning about its storied past, she decided it was perfect for her trilogy to end there.
The author originally had her first novel set in New York City, but a trip to New Orleans changed all that. “This is the place the book should be,” she remembers thinking. “It felt more right.”
And while Rials knew she wanted to write throughout her life, she did briefly have other career aspirations. She told her family she wanted to be a singing veterinarian.
“Then my dad told me I couldn’t sing,” Rials said. “I also realized vets have to do a lot of things to animals that I didn’t want to do.”
Poet, librarian, storyteller
It seems her creativity came at her from both sides. Her mom’s mother was a poet who loved reading. Rials’ paternal grandmother was a children’s librarian and storyteller for 60 years. They both installed a love of reading and writing, Rials said.
The spark, however, was the “Twilight” series of books. Rials said she read them and then decided she had her own fantasy story to tell. Even in college, she never changed her major from creative writing.
As a student at Bath Spa University, Rials had to write an entire manuscript, as did the 23 others in the class. At the end, an anthology was published that contained the first 1500 words of each of their projects. Hers is the story of an 18-year-old girl who is invisible and travels across the world for decades to find someone who can see her.
Rials considers herself very fortunate to have been at Bath Spa. She said there are not many programs anywhere in the world that offer this writing program that focuses solely on writing for young adults and middle grades. She was also able to make lots of connections with book agents, editors and publishers.
“It was a very intensive year,” the young author said.
There really wasn’t any place but Maryville that Rials wanted to launch her books. There were 300 fans and friends who came to get her to sign copies of “Ascension” here back in 2016. She and her boyfriend Seb arrived in Maryville just days ago and will spend two weeks before heading back to England where Rials works in a bookstore.
Ireland adventure
That bookstore, as it turns out, provided Rials with the idea for her next book. It will be another fantasy novel, this one for boys ages 13-15 instead of girls. It will be set at a castle in ruins in Ireland. A subscriber to the bookstore’s book-a-month club was the inspiration, even though Rials has never met him.
Her creativity, however, has.
She is always grateful to her first writing coach, Pam Hicks, who lives here in Maryville. Parents Tim and Becky Rials are her biggest supporters. One of Rials’ other suggestions for would-be writers is to find someone who can be an honest critiquer and encourager.
“Writing is such an isolating hobby and career that having someone read it is so important to not lose your sanity,” Rials said.
Creativity manifests itself in different ways, Rials explained. Some people couldn’t write an entire book but they can be creative in projects like art. She said the key is to surround yourself with books, people, history and travels, ensuring our brains are always full.
Her trilogy is written for young adults, but adults of all ages have been enjoying Rials’ tales of fantasy. She said one of her readers is an 80-year-old woman in Sweden. No one should feel restricted in what they can read because of age categories, this author said.
“Clandestine” won the Silver Medal in YA Horror/Mystery from Moon Beam Book Awards. “Ascension” won the Gold Award in Young Adult New Voice from the Independent Book Publishers Association. It was also a first place winner of the Purple Dragonfly Award.
“A good book is a good book,” she said. “If the writing is good and the story is good, the rest doesn’t matter.”
