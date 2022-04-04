Had it not been for a rude reporter from New York City who called Knoxville the ugliest U.S. city he’s ever visited, the annual Dogwood Arts celebration that’s now in its 67th year here in East Tennessee may have never been born.
People like Shannon Herron who does marketing for the month-long event, are certainly glad East Tennesseans and others have this opportunity to drive through the 13 trails and attend community events like the Chalk Walk that occurred just this past weekend, attracting thousands. The artists in the competition numbered more than 300.
He said it was garden club women in Knoxville who decided to do more than get mad about the comments from that New Yorker, John Gunther.
“They took great offense to that article,” Herron said, which was written in 1947. “That first year, they just painted pink stripes on pieces of wood and hung them on trees in Sequoyah Hills. The effort was volunteer-driven, mostly the garden clubs.”
The beautification project quickly grew from there, Herron said. By 1961, there were so many visitors driving the 12 Dogwood Trails that the Dogwood Arts Festival was created. There were events to attend along with driving the colorful trails with blooming dogwoods as the focal point.
The festival is now underway and runs through the end of the month. This year for the first time there are 13 trails instead of 12. The West Hills Trail is the newcomer, located in West Knoxville.
“Traditionally there have been 12 Dogwood Trails,” Herron said. “The oldest trail was established in 1955 and that was Sequoyah Hills. This is the first trail we’ve added in over 20 years. The last one was the Farragut Trail in 2001.”
It is no easy feat to be included on this list. Herron said West Hills has been interested in being include for 30 years.
“We can’t really create the trail,” he explained. “The neighborhood has to do that. West Hills has been planting dogwoods and encouraging neighbors to do the same for the last 30 years.”
Herron said that neighborhood has been checking in with Dogwood Arts officials over the years. It does take time for dogwoods to mature, he pointed out.
“In 2016, West Hills really got serious about becoming a Dogwood Trail. “They reached back out.”
Approval meant going door to door in the neighborhood to gauge enthusiasm, which Herron said was high, a level of 97% who were for participation. Drives through the streets in West Hills have been made on a frequent basis to see how the dogwoods were shaping up.
Those looks showed evidence West Hills was ready, Herron said. “They have exceeded the Dogwood Arts standards,” he said. “We are excited to welcome them into the program.”
The other 12 trails include the South Knoxville trails of Lakemoor Hills, Chapman Highway and Island Home. These three are the 2022 Featured Trails. The North Trails are North Hills, Halls/Timberline and Fountain City. On the East side of the county, trails are designated at Holston Hills and Morningside. Rounding out the list are the West Trails at Sequoyah Hills, Deane Hill, Farragut and Westmorland. West Hills is in that grouping.
They range in distance from 2.5 miles up to 14.4 miles.
Pink lines are painted on the streets by the City of Knoxville, directing traffic along the roughly 85 miles of blooming neighborhoods. According to the Dogwood Arts website, nearly 100 gallons of custom-blended paint are used.
Some homeowners along the trails open their gardens and invite visitors to park and take in the beauty with a walk, Herron said. There are also some designated camera sites.
Check out the Dogwood Arts milestones and discover that in 1970, entertainer Bob Hope attended the affair. Elvis Presley performed at Stokely Athletic Center in 1972. Other significant dates are 1977, the first year Dogwood Arts had a limited edition print, which is something that is done annually; and the Chalk Walk got its start in 2009.
Weather is a huge factor in determining when dogwoods bloom and how long they remain at their peak. Herron said peak has come early in places like downtown Knoxville. But in Farragut, the flowering trees are just now getting there.
That means you can take trails in April and see some beautiful sites, Herron said.
“It doesn’t happen all on the same day,” he explained.
In addition to adding West Hills as the 13th trail this year, Dogwood Arts also made the decision to change how they choose which trails to feature. instead of a singe trail, the trails from one of the four quadrants get the honor each year. The South Trails are the featured for 2022.
Calls come in at the end of March from potential visitors wanting to know the optimal time to come for this spring visit. Herron said it’s nice to time visits around the peaking of the dogwoods, but drives through these neighborhoods are spectacular almost any time of year. Seeing what else is thriving in gardens in the fall is also inspiring, he said.
Sixty-seven years after Knoxville was given the title of ugliest city by a person here for a brief stay, the beautification is ongoing with Dogwood Arts. Lots of others probably took that designation to heart too, doing their part to make Knoxville a place its residents love and visitors want to return to.
“The reason Dogwood Arts has lasted and is still thriving is because the entire community came together,” Herron said. “Everyone feels a sense of ownership in the organization and especially those first volunteers. It’s a great community effort everybody can get behind.”
