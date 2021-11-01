This year, students at Heritage Middle School were offered a new choice in clubs to join. Eighth grade teacher Tracy Klenke has started a drama club. In Klenke’s 20s, she had the opportunity to do character work at Dollywood. She says that there is something so freeing about being a character; it allowed her to move past the shyness she experienced and express her feelings through character.
As a teacher, Klenke saw the opportunity to give this same freedom to her students. In starting a drama club, she has allowed the students of HMS to express themselves, try and learn something new while stepping out of their comfort zone, as well as build new friendships.
In its inaugural year, 36 students have already jumped at the chance to be a part of this amazing club. We’re learning more than just acting. We are learning things such as stage makeup, marketing and how to make lovely coffees. Our ongoing fundraiser is the Drama Llama Coffee coffee cart. We meet twice a week and sell pastries and coffee drinks to teachers. Donations are welcome as well. The proceeds from the coffee cart will go toward the upcoming plays and trips the club plans to have. The HMS Drama Club is already preparing for their first production.
The club will be joining the HMS choir to perform the play “Elf Jr.” The dates of the production will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11, and will be held in the HHS auditorium. Tickets will sell for $10 for adults, $5 for students and children ages 4 and under are admitted free. This will give the community a chance to come and support local students and kick off the holiday season.
