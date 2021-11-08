Foothills Mall in Maryville is having its first holiday arts and crafts festival, Holiday Extravaganza, Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 14. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Crafters along with food trucks will be set up throughout the mall and outdoors in the courtyard where the new mural is located. The mural was a project by Time Equities “Art in Buildings.”
Some of the crafters will be selling jewelry, T-shirts, candles, wood workings, jellies and jams, wreaths, tumblers, crocheted items such as hats, blankets and ornaments. There will also be Christmas décor.
Representatives with Avon, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Color Street and Paparazzi Jewelry are participating, plus women’s and children’s boutiques.
