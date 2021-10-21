The annual Holiday Makers' Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at McArthur Pavilion on the campus of Maryville College. Admission and parking are free. Signs will be placed on campus to lead the way.
Fifty local vendors will be selling their handcrafted goods. Lunch, sweets, fresh-squeezed lemonade and flavored tea, local honey will all be found here. Follow the event on Facebook at East Tennessee Makers Market.
