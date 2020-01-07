Author and Holocaust survivor Sonja DuBois will be the guest speaker at the Knoxville Writers' Group meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Holiday Inn West at Cedar Bluff, 9134 Executive Park Drive in Knoxville. The meeting will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An all-inclusive lunch is $14. RSVP by email to kaye.george@gmail.com by noon on Jan. 20.

