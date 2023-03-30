Because of one woman’s generosity to a complete stranger, Blount County Habitat for Humanity’s 169th home was officially turned over to a single mom in Alcoa on Tuesday.
The majority of the funding to build it, said Tracy Queen, came from an anonymous female donor who wanted to do her part to help others. Queen, who serves on the board for Habitat, said the woman came into the office to offer her support.
“It was given by a woman wanting to empower another woman and her family,” Queen told the crowd gathered at the dedication ceremony. “This female donor’s mother experienced tremendous hardship when she was a child so she wanted to do something to honor her by providing a home for this family.”
The recipient of the new home, Johna Hawk, was visibly moved as volunteers and others came forward to express their congratulations at finally having a home large enough to accommodate her two daughters and granddaughter. They are Azaria Faith, 13, Zariya Heaven, 11, and 6-year-old Ayla Mae Marie.
Hawk said she moved to Tennessee from Connecticut nine years ago with help from an agency that worked to get her get out of an abusive situation.
She chose this area because of the school systems.
“We were in a safe place,” Hawk said of her Maryville residence, but all three girls had to share one room. “My older ones had basically turned my living room into their bedroom.”
Several of Hawk’s friends were present at this ceremony; she said the whole experience has been overwhelming.
“I am not used to this,” said a teary-eyed Hawk.
“Nobody usually makes a big deal out of me.”
Prayers, scripture reading and a blessing of the house were done by Minister Jose Gonsalez Flack and Elder Ricky Cade of Boyd Street Church of God in Knoxville. Mindy Richardson of Fairview Church sang “Amazing Grace”and played the ukulele. Refreshments were provided by Vienna Coffee House. In addition to that generous anonymous donor, several volunteers came on board to hammer nails and other tasks. Clayton, Newell Brands and DENSO were the partners on the build.
Jim Stariha, representing Clayton, said his company is committed to serving others. A total of 381 Clayton employees gave time on this project, totaling more than 1500 hours.
“I am glad Clayton was a sponsor,” he said. “This aligns with our values of doing good and giving back to our community and opening doors to a better life, which I hope this does for Johna and her family.”
Stariha also announced that Clayton will be teaming up to work on another Habitat home build. In addition to being with Clayton, he is also a board member for Blount County Habitat for Humanity.
DENSO was represented by Amy Brock. Brittney Simerly of Newell expressed how much her company enjoyed working on this home. “It warms the heart,”she said.
Mona Nair serves as development director for Blount County Habitat for Humanity. She recognized several board members, staff and volunteers on this cool Tuesday afternoon.
Also in attendance was Executive Director Kathy Jackson. Photos were taken as a symbolic key to the house was handed over to Hawk.
Nair pointed out that well-wishing volunteers have written words of encouragement on the home’s beams using Newell markers. Gifts from various businesses and individuals were also donated to this family receiving its first home.
Hawk put in several hours of sweat equity in her own Habitat home and one other being built in the neighborhood. Because of the sponsorships and volunteer work, mortgages for these homes are affordable for families like this one.
Blount Habitat for Humanity is building two more homes in 2023, Nair said, also in this same neighbohood.
She said after this dedication that $80,000 is still needed to complete them. One is the Women Build and the other is the Faith Build. The Hawk family home is also a Women Build project — each encourages women to volunteer to help other women.
Azaria told those gathered how much this means to her. “Thanks so much for putting in the time for our house,” the teenager said. “Even though you could have been doing anything else you decided to help us and we thank you.”
Her mom said it’s been a journey and one that now has a happy ending.
“Thanks to everybody who had a hand in making our dream come true.”
